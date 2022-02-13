Crown Compass Reveals Debut Album "The Drought" Details

After a few years of silence, former Textures members Daniël de Jongh and Joe Tal have joined forces with former Pestilence and Exivious drummer Yuma van Eekelen (currently with Our Oceans) and former Cynic and Exivious bassist Robin Zielhorst (currently with Our Oceans) and founded Crown Compass, a progressive/eclectic power house.

The production of "The Drought" started in 2020. The album contains a variety of musical styles in which the band explores its dynamic range. The lyrics on the album are a selection of stories dealing with the individual within a group, within his society and within himself. The two-part story, The Drought, is a tale of abuse and guilt.

The album has been mixed by ex-Cynic and Exivious guitarist Tymon Kruidenier (currently with Our Oceans) and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima at Tower Studio. It's scheduled to be released on April 8th.

Tracklisting:

1. Send Your Words

2. Ecdysis

3. Gilbert

4. The Drought Pt. 1

5. Transborder Migration

6. Seashells On The Sand

7. A Limited Number Of Heartbeats

8. The Drought Pt. 2

9. Send Your Words (Reprise)