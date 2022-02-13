Nightrage Unveils New Lyric Video "Dance Of Cerberus"

Band Photo: Nightrage (?)

Greek/Swedish melodic death metal stars, Nightrage, have released a lyric video for "Dance Of Cerberus," featured on their upcoming album, Abyss Rising, available in February. Watch the clip below.

"‘Dance Of Cerberus’ is a straight forward Nightrage signature style kind of song, that me and Magnus wrote and it has all these elements that characterize our sound. Heavy melodic riffs, sweet harmonies, and aggressive vocals. I love the intro with the super melodic harmonies and how that goes to a very heavy start for the song. The vocals on the chorus are super heavy and melodic at the same time, and they incorporate this new style, with clean vocals on the background, that makes the chorus very wide and open. Ronnie did a great job there with this nice blend of his heavy and clean vocals. This song is about us humans and our undying hunger and lust. And this eternal search for quick and easy pleasures make us crawl in our own filth just to get the next fix with no thought of the consequences." – Marios Iliopoulos (Guitarist)

An album that is the band's vision of mankind living in its own hell - a hell it has created through the destruction of the planet. Inspired in part by Dante's Inferno, the album explores man’s continual destruction of the world we live in until the abyss opens up to consume all before it.

The abyss has risen from the depths, and hell has now turned outside in to be able to rise to earth to claim us. The album captures Nightrage in a spectacular form; incisive, brutal, uncompromising, and unforgettable. Musically the band have embraced a harder, faster, and brutal approach, still rich in melodic intent but characteristically heavy and aggressive. Mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordstrom at Studio Fredman (Architects, In Flames, Opeth, etc.), Abyss Rising is a formidable sonic masterpiece.

The album will be released on February 18 via Despotz Records.