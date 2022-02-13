Lordi Shares New Lyric Video "Demon Supreme"
Lordi ventured into the very danceable abyss of industrial metal in January with "Spooky Sextravaganza Spectacular," one of the albums featured in their "Lordiversity" collection. Check out the just-released lyric video for the single "Demon Supreme" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Svartsot Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Nightrage Unveils "Dance Of Cerberus" Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Lordi Shares New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.