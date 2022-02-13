Svartsot Posts New Lyric Video "Drømte Mig En Drøm" Online

Although it has been quite a while since Svartsot have released new material, the band is still very much alive and kicking. In the interim since 2015’s Vældet, the beer-soaked folk metallers have been active on the live scene in Denmark and abroad, including appearances at various major festivals as well as at the prestigious 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in 2019. After a change of bassist and the decision to shelve an album’s worth of material in 2017/18, the idea of releasing a collection of traditional folk songs that have inspired the band, reworked in Svartsot’s characteristic style, was spawned.

The original idea was to release their fifth album, entitled Kumbl” (an old Danish word meaning 'monument' or 'memorial'), in 2020 to coincide with Svartsot’s 15th anniversary. However, due to various practicalities, the album was first recorded — by none other than the band’s drummer and up-and-coming producer, Frederik Uglebjerg, during the pandemic. The release also marks the band’s first collaboration with Danish metal label, Mighty Music.

Check out the first single from the record, "Drømte Mig En Drøm", below.