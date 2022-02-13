Cobra Spell Releases "Addicted To The Night" Behind The Scenes Video
Cobra Spell, the traditional heavy metal band featuring Crypta guitarist Sonia Anubis and Alexx Panza of Hitten, has shared a new video, taking a look behind the scenes of their latest music video, "Addicted To The Night." You can check it out below, along with the video itself.
Sonia Anubis states: "This song speaks about the combined addiction to drugs and nightlife. A man follows his nocturnal routine at the strip club. His excess of drugs and sex make the party seem like a huge blast. Just when the party is past its peak, he needs more to let it last just a little longer. He eventually realises the effect of the drugs wear off. Subsequently, the party is not as fun when he is not high — the people at the club don’t look good anymore, the atmosphere turns uncomfortable and grim, he seems to be all alone by himself. It’s all a fantasy created by his brain on drugs. To numb the pain caused by the realisation of the reality he lives in, he repeats it the next night all over again."
