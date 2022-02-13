Eggs of Gomorrh Premiere New Song "Wombspreader" From Upcoming New Album

Swiss blackened death metal outfit Eggs of Gomorrh premiere a new track titled “Wombspreader”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record is set for release on June 10th by Godz Ov War Productions.

Check out now "Wombspreader " streaming via YouTube for you below.