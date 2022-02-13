Demonical Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Fallen Mountain" From Upcoming New Album "Mass Destroyer"
Sweden's Demonical premiere a new song and lyric video “Fallen Mountain”, taken from their upcoming new album "Mass Destroyer", set for release on May 6th via Agonia Records.
Check out now "Fallen Mountain" streaming via YouTube for you below.
