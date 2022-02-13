Dog Fashion Disco Premiere New Music Video For “Black Omens”
Band Photo: Dog Fashion Disco (?)
A new music video for Dog Fashion Disco‘s new track “Black Omens” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single is taken from their impending new outing “Cult Classic“, due out March 11th via Razor To Wrist Records.
The band’s first live shows in three years will take place on May 27th and 28th at the Riffhouse Pub in Chesapeake, VA with Beneath The Hollow as support.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Snake Father Premiere New Single “Missing Persons”
- Next Article:
Demonical Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Dog Fashion Disco Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.