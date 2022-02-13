Dog Fashion Disco Premiere New Music Video For “Black Omens”

Band Photo: Dog Fashion Disco (?)

A new music video for Dog Fashion Disco‘s new track “Black Omens” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single is taken from their impending new outing “Cult Classic“, due out March 11th via Razor To Wrist Records.

The band’s first live shows in three years will take place on May 27th and 28th at the Riffhouse Pub in Chesapeake, VA with Beneath The Hollow as support.