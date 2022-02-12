Author & Punisher Premiere New Music Video “Incinerator”
“Krüller“, the latest studio album from industrial metal unit Author & Punisher, is out in stores now. Arriving alongside the outing is a music video for its latest advance track named “Incinerator“.
Says mastermind Tristan Shone:
“‘Incinerator‘ is about outrage and urgency. The world is actually on fire. We are dealing with extreme conditions of a warming climate yet face brutal resistance by those who want to deflect our rage towards each other for their profit. Special thanks to Director Ansel Wallenfang and DP James Rexroad who worked tirelessly to translate this rage into a visual adventure/nightmare.”
Author & Punisher‘s announced touring plans read as follows:
03/06 Los Angeles, CA – Resident
03/08 Seattle, WA – Clock Out Lounge
03/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater (Lounge)
03/10 Oakland, CA – Elbo Room Jack London
w/ Mvtant:
03/28 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka
03/29 Wroclaw, POL – Akademia
03/30 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice
03/31 Bratislava, SLO – Randal Club
04/01 Zagreb, CRO – Mocvara
04/02 Linz, AUT – Kapu
04/03 Luzern, SWI – Sedel
04/04 Milan, ITA – Legend Club
04/05 Montpellier, FRA – The Black Sheep
04/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda
04/07 Toulouse, FRA – L’Ecluse Saint Pierre
04/09 Poitiers, FRA – Le Confort Moderne
04/11 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka
Author & Punisher only:
04/13 Vilnius, LIT – Gallery 1986
04/14 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena
04/15 Tallinn, EST – Sveeta Bar
04/16 St. Petersburg, RUS – Latochka
04/17 Moscow, RUS – Bumazhnaya Fabrika
With Perturbator & HEALTH:
10/06 Lille, FRA – Aeronef
10/07 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
10/12 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakatoa
10/13 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini
10/14 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera
10/15 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2
10/16 Nantes, FRA – Stereolux
10/18 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
10/19 Strasbourg, FRA – La Laiterie
10/20 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks
10/21 Munich, GER – Freiheiz
10/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena
10/23 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Nagyhall
10/25 Prague, CZE – Lucerna Music
10/26 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
10/27 Warsaw, POL – Progresja
10/28 Berlin, GER – Heimathafen
10/29 Göthenburg, SWE – Trädgår’n
10/30 Stockholm, SWE – Berns
11/01 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia
11/03 Oslo, NOR – Vulkan Arena
11/04 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
11/05 Hamburg, GER – Uebel & Gefährlich
11/06 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli
11/08 Cologne, GER – Kantine
11/09 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
11/10 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
