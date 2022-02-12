Author & Punisher Premiere New Music Video “Incinerator”

“Krüller“, the latest studio album from industrial metal unit Author & Punisher, is out in stores now. Arriving alongside the outing is a music video for its latest advance track named “Incinerator“.

Says mastermind Tristan Shone:

“‘Incinerator‘ is about outrage and urgency. The world is actually on fire. We are dealing with extreme conditions of a warming climate yet face brutal resistance by those who want to deflect our rage towards each other for their profit. Special thanks to Director Ansel Wallenfang and DP James Rexroad who worked tirelessly to translate this rage into a visual adventure/nightmare.”

Author & Punisher‘s announced touring plans read as follows:

03/06 Los Angeles, CA – Resident

03/08 Seattle, WA – Clock Out Lounge

03/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater (Lounge)

03/10 Oakland, CA – Elbo Room Jack London

w/ Mvtant:

03/28 Warsaw, POL – Hydrozagadka

03/29 Wroclaw, POL – Akademia

03/30 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice

03/31 Bratislava, SLO – Randal Club

04/01 Zagreb, CRO – Mocvara

04/02 Linz, AUT – Kapu

04/03 Luzern, SWI – Sedel

04/04 Milan, ITA – Legend Club

04/05 Montpellier, FRA – The Black Sheep

04/06 Barcelona, SPA – Boveda

04/07 Toulouse, FRA – L’Ecluse Saint Pierre

04/09 Poitiers, FRA – Le Confort Moderne

04/11 Antwerp, BEL – Kavka

Author & Punisher only:

04/13 Vilnius, LIT – Gallery 1986

04/14 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena

04/15 Tallinn, EST – Sveeta Bar

04/16 St. Petersburg, RUS – Latochka

04/17 Moscow, RUS – Bumazhnaya Fabrika

With Perturbator & HEALTH:

10/06 Lille, FRA – Aeronef

10/07 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

10/12 Bordeaux, FRA – Krakatoa

10/13 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini

10/14 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera

10/15 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz 2

10/16 Nantes, FRA – Stereolux

10/18 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

10/19 Strasbourg, FRA – La Laiterie

10/20 Lausanne, SWI – Les Docks

10/21 Munich, GER – Freiheiz

10/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena

10/23 Budapest, HUN – Akvarium Nagyhall

10/25 Prague, CZE – Lucerna Music

10/26 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

10/27 Warsaw, POL – Progresja

10/28 Berlin, GER – Heimathafen

10/29 Göthenburg, SWE – Trädgår’n

10/30 Stockholm, SWE – Berns

11/01 Helsinki, FIN – Tavastia

11/03 Oslo, NOR – Vulkan Arena

11/04 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

11/05 Hamburg, GER – Uebel & Gefährlich

11/06 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli

11/08 Cologne, GER – Kantine

11/09 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/10 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique