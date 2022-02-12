Crossfaith Premiere New Single & Music Video “Gimmie Danger” - Rapper ralph Guests

Japanese deathcore outfit Crossfaith premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Gimme Danger“ streaming for you below. The group had rapper ralph guest on this track.

Comments the band’s singer Kenta Koie:

“We decided to write new music to heal people and boost their minds. We still can’t play live, but we can deliver new music to our fans and I’m pretty sure that is our role under these circumstances.

On ‘Gimme Danger‘, we welcome ralph, an upcoming rapper who has the essence of grime. We feel a real chemistry, and our fans can catch new feelings with it. Those moments where people have a new experience are more important than just making music — we want to achieve something which we haven’t figured out already, so our exploring will keep going.”