Crossfaith Premiere New Single & Music Video “Gimmie Danger” - Rapper ralph Guests
Japanese deathcore outfit Crossfaith premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Gimme Danger“ streaming for you below. The group had rapper ralph guest on this track.
Comments the band’s singer Kenta Koie:
“We decided to write new music to heal people and boost their minds. We still can’t play live, but we can deliver new music to our fans and I’m pretty sure that is our role under these circumstances.
On ‘Gimme Danger‘, we welcome ralph, an upcoming rapper who has the essence of grime. We feel a real chemistry, and our fans can catch new feelings with it. Those moments where people have a new experience are more important than just making music — we want to achieve something which we haven’t figured out already, so our exploring will keep going.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Spite Premiere New Single & Music Video "Caved In"
- Next Article:
Author & Punisher Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Crossfaith Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.