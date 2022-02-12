Spite Premiere New Single & Music Video “Caved In”

Californian band Spite return with another new single named “Caved In“, streaming via Spotify and YouTube for you now below. The band inked a record deal with Rise Records last summer.

Says guitarist Alex Tehrani:

“This is truly the Spite we were meant to be – it is the best/loudest that Darius has ever sounded, paired with music that resembles a new band.”