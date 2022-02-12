"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Once Human Premiere New Music Video “Scar Weaver”

posted Feb 12, 2022 at 3:19 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

A new official music video for the title track to Once Human‘s recently released 3rd studio full-length “Scar Weaver” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.

Explains frontwoman Lauren Hart:

“The ‘Scar Weaver‘ track is about dealing with my anxiety and catastrophic thoughts. I give a bad thought (which is ONLY in my head) a true reality by feeding it energy- thus, giving it life, to grow and completely engulf my mind. I ‘sew the flesh on my fears.'”

Adds bassist Damien Rainaud:

“We all go through life creating scars onto others.. bad scars, and good scars. We are all Scar Weavers.”

