Once Human Premiere New Music Video “Scar Weaver”
A new official music video for the title track to Once Human‘s recently released 3rd studio full-length “Scar Weaver” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.
Explains frontwoman Lauren Hart:
“The ‘Scar Weaver‘ track is about dealing with my anxiety and catastrophic thoughts. I give a bad thought (which is ONLY in my head) a true reality by feeding it energy- thus, giving it life, to grow and completely engulf my mind. I ‘sew the flesh on my fears.'”
Adds bassist Damien Rainaud:
“We all go through life creating scars onto others.. bad scars, and good scars. We are all Scar Weavers.”
