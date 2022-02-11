Sabaton Shares New Music Video "The Unkillable Soldier"

Swedish power metal quintet Sabaton has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Unkillable Soldier." You can check it out below. The track appears on the band's new album, "The War To End All Wars," which will be released on March 4th through Nuclear Blast Records.

"The Unkillable Soldier" tells the story of Sir Adrian Carton De Wiart. He was of Belgian heritage but fought for the British Empire during WW1. Being injured multiple times he became known as the "Man who could not be killed." The song is available for streaming on all digital music platforms.