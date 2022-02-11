Kreator Posts "Hate Uber Alles" Behind The Scenes Video Online
The mighty Kreator recently announced that their fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles," will be released on June 3. Five years after their highly acclaimed album "Gods Of Violence," peaking at #1 in the German album charts, the genre-defining band are proud to present this 11-track behemoth. After releasing a music video for the title track, the band has now unveiled a behind the scenes video looking at the making of the clip. You can check it out below.
Frontman Mille Petrozza comments: "Hate Über Alles reflects the time we’re living in. Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title."
