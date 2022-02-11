Syk Reveals New Album "Pyramiden" Details; Shares Music Video For Title Track

Italian avant-extreme metal collective syk will unleash their long-awaited new full-length, "Pyramiden," on March 11th via Housecore Records in North America and Nuclear Blast in Europe, today unveiling the record’s cover art, track listing, and first single.

"Pyramiden" was composed and recorded over the course of three years, the seven-track offering was mixed in the Winter of 2020/2021 at Inverno Studios under the supervision of Fabrizio Gesuato, while mastering took place at Anselmo’s own Nodferatu's Lair with Stephen Berrigan at the helm. The record features artwork by Elena Romenkova.

Comments Ferrian, "'Pyramiden' is about finding the way to isolate oneself to all the uneasiness coming from society, then find a suitable space to face one's uneasiness. It’s being in the farthest place on earth where silence gives room to all sorts of visions or hallucinations. As with the previous release, Pyramiden follows the alchemic principle of dissolving in order to assume a new shape but diving far deeper into obscurity where surviving means, in fact, to invent light into darkness."

Pyramiden tracklisting:

1. Pyramiden

2. The Palest White

3. The Hollow Mother

4. Zoas

5. Promethean

6. When Fire Fell Into Water

7. Cell Of The Sun