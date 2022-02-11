Hangman's Chair Releases New Music Video "Who Wants To Die Old?"

French based doom metal visionaries Hangman's Chair have finally released their latest album "A Loner." The follow-up record to 2018’s "Banlieue Triste" is the band’s sixth studio album and their first record on Germany based, worldwide leading metal label Nuclear Blast Records. Inspired and adorned with true-to-life experiences, Hangman's Chair shine again with their recognizable sound and passionate storytelling to deliver a worthy longplayer to their fans after four years. The combination of dark and atmospheric elements together with emotional melodies and harmonies make Hangman's Chair stand out as a truly promising prospect in the French metal scene and beyond. To celebrate the release day, their latest single "Who Wants To Die Old?" comes along with a new music video.

Hangman's Chair about their album "A Loner":

"It’s been a long, long way to get to this day and the path was beset with difficulties. And now to hold 'A Loner' in our hands is an accomplishment and a relief, we’re just enjoying the fruits of our labor. The 3 singles we released were a taste of the album and to discover 'A Loner' as a whole will definitely be a different experience that we’re finally happy to share. To celebrate this day, we also released a new video, "Who Wants To Die Old?," directed by Oscar Bizarre, filmed in an old disused asylum hidden in the woods near Paris. A music clip that closes the trilogy of 'A Loner' videos."

Additionally, the band comments on the release of "Who Wants To Die Old?":

"This is where it all started, depression. Depression comes back like an old friend, always. It crawls and slithers like Colonel Kurtz’snail, along the edge of a straight razor, our spine. And it survives.

'Who Wants To Die Old' was written at the peak of a never ending depressed state and the stage was set for the rest of the album.

"Musically, it has been inspired by our main influences from the 90’s Brooklyn Type O Negative & Life Of Agony. Once again, Oscar Bizarre is behind the camera, filmed in an abandoned sanitarium hidden in the woods near Paris, where concrete and nature become one."