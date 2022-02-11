Morbid Angel, Archgoat, Valkyrja, Blaze Of Perdition And Antichrist Pull Out Of Maryland Deathfest; Replacements Announced

The organisers of the Maryland Dearthfest event, which will take place from May 26th - 29th, has announced that a number of bands have pulled out of the festival for a variety of reasons. Most notable was death metal legends Morbid Angel, who appear to be concerned over safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of replacements have been found though and a statement from the organisers reads as follows:

"We're pleased to say that for the first time ever, Deicide will be performing the Legion album in its entirety at MDF 2022! They will be performing on Sunday, May 29th at Edison Lot.

"In other news, we need to report that the following bands have cancelled:

"Morbid Angel will no longer be performing at MDF 2022. Despite trying to convince them to not cancel, the only thing we've been told is that the band 'will not be playing MDF or any other shows in the current climate,' so we'll let you interpret that however you see fit.

"Archgoat and Valkyrja were due to tour together, but the tour fell apart, and despite attempts to salvage at least one of those bands playing only MDF, it just wasn't possible.

"Blaze Of Perdition have also cancelled due to their tour falling apart.

"Lastly, Antichrist have cancelled.

"Immolation will be replacing Valkyrja on Sunday at Edison Lot.

Profanatica will be replacing Archgoat on Sunday at Rams Head.

Akhlys will be replacing Blaze Of Perdition on Friday at Rams Head.

Sulfuric Cautery will be replacing Antichrist on Friday at Soundstage.

"As a reminder, ALL tickets for 2020 / 2021 are automatically valid for 2022. You don't need to take any action for these tickets to be valid."