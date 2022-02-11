Amorphis Unveils New Single "Northwards"

The day has finally come! "Halo," the new album from Finland's metal legends Amorphis is now out. After receiving raving reviews from all over the world, the band's stunning 14th studio effort is available on CD, 2LP vinyl, cassette and collector's box set and transcends the realms of metal and rock with its sheer profoundness and musicality.

Considering the band’s three-decade journey at the forefront of innovative metal music, it’s difficult to comprehend how Amorphis manage to raise the proverbial bar time and time again, presenting a more than worthy finale to the trilogy that began with 2015’s "Under The Red Cloud" and 2018’s "Queen Of Time."

To celebrate the release of Halo today, the Finns have unveiled a 3D art video for their album opener "Northwards" which showcases the diversity and especially the progressive elements of the new record. The video was animated by the band's cover artwork designer himself, Valnoir for Metastazis. Watch "Northwards" below.