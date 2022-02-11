Napalm Death Shares New Visualizer "Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)" Video

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Continuing the fearless exploration of their legendary sound’s outer limits, UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death are releasing their newest Mini-Album "Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" today via Century Media Records.

A visualiser video created by Chariot Of Black Moth for the record’s experimental final track "Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)" is now available below.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" is a partner recording to Napalm Death’s latest, much acclaimed "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" album from 2020, concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

Napalm Death frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway commented as follows: "You can certainly consider “Resentment Is Always...” as an extension of - or partner recording to - the “Throes…” album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out – in the spirit of the old days – and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the “Throes...” bonus tracks to do that. Hopefully this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering “People Pie” by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic – it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall"