Vein.fm Announces UK/European Tour Dates
Vein.fm have announced a run of UK & EU dates for this summer in support of their new album "This World Is Going To Ruin You," which will be released on the 4th March via Nuclear Blast Records (excl. North America) under exclusive license from Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here. The album follows 2018's "Errorzone." Tour support comes from Higher Power and Drain.
The tour dates are as follows:
June 15th - Stuttgart, DE - Juha West
June 16th - Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires
June 17th - Dortmund, DE - Junkyard
June 18th - Mannheim, DE - Maimarkthalle
June 19th - Cologne, DE - Helios37
June 20th - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang
June 21st - Hannover, DE - Bei Chez Heinz
June 22nd - Warsaw, PL - Poglos
June 23rd - Prague, CZ - Club 007
June 24th - Ferropolis, DE - Full Force Festival
June 25th - Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air
June 26th - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival
June 27th - London, UK - The Underworld
June 28th - London, UK - The Underworld
June 29th - London, UK - The Underworld
June 30th - Paris, FR - Le Gibus
July 1st - Nuremburg, DE - Mission Ready Festival
July 2nd - Ieper, BE - Ieperfest
