Vein.fm Announces UK/European Tour Dates

Vein.fm have announced a run of UK & EU dates for this summer in support of their new album "This World Is Going To Ruin You," which will be released on the 4th March via Nuclear Blast Records (excl. North America) under exclusive license from Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here. The album follows 2018's "Errorzone." Tour support comes from Higher Power and Drain.

The tour dates are as follows:

June 15th - Stuttgart, DE - Juha West

June 16th - Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires

June 17th - Dortmund, DE - Junkyard

June 18th - Mannheim, DE - Maimarkthalle

June 19th - Cologne, DE - Helios37

June 20th - Hamburg, DE - Hafenklang

June 21st - Hannover, DE - Bei Chez Heinz

June 22nd - Warsaw, PL - Poglos

June 23rd - Prague, CZ - Club 007

June 24th - Ferropolis, DE - Full Force Festival

June 25th - Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air

June 26th - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival

June 27th - London, UK - The Underworld

June 28th - London, UK - The Underworld

June 29th - London, UK - The Underworld

June 30th - Paris, FR - Le Gibus

July 1st - Nuremburg, DE - Mission Ready Festival

July 2nd - Ieper, BE - Ieperfest