Interview

Persefone Guitarist Carlos Lozano Discusses New Album "Metanoia" And Representing Andorra

It's hard enough when a band is the only one playing metal in their town, but imagine being the only metal band in your whole country? For a long time, that's the situation that Andorra's, Persefone found themselves in. The progressive metal outfit have been going for twenty years now, steadily building a fan base across the globe, performing at such festivals as 70000 Tons Of Metal, all the while studying their craft and bringing new elements to their music with each album.

Last week, Persefone released their latest album, "Metanoia," through Napalm Records, their first output from a label of a major stature and already the reviews and fan response has been overwhelmingly positive. Their first album of new material in five years sees the group explore concepts and trials of the self and is as beautiful as it is ferocious. To find out more about this record, Metal Underground caught up with guitarist and founding member Carlos Lozano, who discussed the album's title and meaning, signing with Napalm, representing Andorra in the metal scene and much more. You can watch it in full below, while an excerpt from the chat reads as follows:

Diamond Oz: The new album, "Metanoia," is out now. Obviously it's very early days but so far how has the response been from fans?

Carlos Lozano: It feels like it's been really good. It's the first album we've done through Napalm Records and we're feeling the push from the label to get more people to listen to the music, so the feedback we're getting is way bigger than the last time. "Aathma" was a very successful record for us, but this one so far has been the most successful in terms of people listening to it.

Oz: What was it about Napalm Records that made the band feel like this was the right home going forward?

Carlos: We've worked with many labels in the past. We're a pretty old band at this point! The last two albums, they were like the most important for us, we were with this Swedish label called ViciSolum and there was this guy called Thomas, who was working a lot to help the band but he was just one person doing everything. Then, with this new album we had some interest from other record labels including Napalm, who were so willing to have the band on their roster, that was the key for us. So far, they haven't pushed us to do any artistic changes when it came to the writing of the music and they were willing to do whatever was necessary to get us on the roster. So, so far so good. They've been very supportive, very professional and they have a lot of people behind us, like one person for the marketing etc. so it's been a very pleasing and nice experience.

Oz: Excellent, I'm very happy to hear that. You mentioned the previous album, "Aathma," what's changed since then?