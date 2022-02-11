Night Cobra Premiere New Song "Lost In Time" From Upcoming New Album "Dawn Of The Serpent"

Old school heavy metal/speed metal band Night Cobra premiere their new single titled "Lost In Time". The track is taken from their upcoming release "Dawn Of The Serpent", due out on February 12, 2022.

Tells Night Cobra frontman Christian Larson:

"The new Night Cobra song, 'Lost in Time,' is about people stuck in the same time loop day after day. Dreams fade away, life just goes by. Life is a struggle to get where you want to be and sadly most people just get lost. Break free of your chains and live your dreams!"