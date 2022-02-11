Night Cobra Premiere New Song "Lost In Time" From Upcoming New Album "Dawn Of The Serpent"
Old school heavy metal/speed metal band Night Cobra premiere their new single titled "Lost In Time". The track is taken from their upcoming release "Dawn Of The Serpent", due out on February 12, 2022.
Tells Night Cobra frontman Christian Larson:
"The new Night Cobra song, 'Lost in Time,' is about people stuck in the same time loop day after day. Dreams fade away, life just goes by. Life is a struggle to get where you want to be and sadly most people just get lost. Break free of your chains and live your dreams!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Night Cobra Premiere New Song 'Lost In Time'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.