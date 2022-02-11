Beculted Premiere New Single "Geborgenheit" From Upcoming Debut Album "Archaic Manifestations"
Darmstadt, Germany-based Beculted premiere a new single entitled “Geborgenheit”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Archaic Manifestations", which will be out in stores April 29th via The Crawling Chaos.
Check out now "Geborgenheit" streaming via YouTube for you below.
