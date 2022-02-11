ONI Premiere New Single Featuring Co-Production From Lamb Of God Guitarist Mark Morton

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

A new single by the name of "The Lie", from ONI has premiered online. The track is the result of a collaboration with Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton and producer Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Gojira).

Tells Jake Oni:

“I’m really proud and excited to release ‘The Lie‘ – our first new song in over 2 years. I wrote this one with Mark Morton and Josh Wilbur and it was one of those songs that kind of wrote itself. I’ve been working really hard over the last year and can’t wait to start releasing new music for everyone. ‘The Lie‘ felt like the best track to kick off the next chapter of ONI.”