Cult Of Luna Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "The Long Road North"
Cult Of Luna premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "The Long Road North", which is out today via Metal Blade Records.
Check out now "The Long Road North" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
