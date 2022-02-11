Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Single “Peace That Starts The War”
A new advance track from Wolves at The Gate titled “Peace That Starts The War” has premiered online and is now available for streaming below. The track is off the band’s upcoming release “Eulogies“, which Solid State Records have scheduled for a March 11th, 2022 release.
