Vio-lence Premiere New Single “Let The World Burn”
Bay Area thrash metal band Vio-lence will their new EP “Let The World Burn“ via Metal Blade on March 04th, 2022. Today the band premiere the title track as the second single from the album, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:
