"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Vio-lence Premiere New Single “Let The World Burn”

posted Feb 11, 2022 at 2:10 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Bay Area thrash metal band Vio-lence will their new EP “Let The World Burn“ via Metal Blade on March 04th, 2022. Today the band premiere the title track as the second single from the album, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Vio-lence Premiere New Single 'Let The World Burn'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 