Hate World Hero Unveils New Lyric Video "The Beast Has Awoken"

Finnish melodic death metal outfit Hate World Hero has released a new single entitled, "The Beast Has Awoken." You can check out a lyric video for the song below.

"'The Beast Has Awoken' is about the awakening or waking up of The Beast. The Beast itself can signify anyone or anything, even an object or an experience. In life we face setbacks, doubts and downplay from different directions, but once you find your inner spark and let it burn, it will break all chains and kick-start you on new paths, although others might not always understand. What is The Beast then? That’s for you to decide!

"'The Beast Has Awoken' is a powerful, fast-paced, and energetic song that rolls on with rising intensity and enormous power. The song’s pace, melodicity and massive choruses will no doubt make you bang your heads."