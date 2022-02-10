Sanhedrin Shares New Music Video "Lost At Sea"

New York’s Sanhedrin has debuted the first video from their upcoming album, "Lights On," set for worldwide release on March 4th. You can check it out below.

The Brooklyn power trio do metal the old school way, channeling the greats that preceded them to create something that is instantly familiar yet with a new, modern energy to it. On this particular track, vocalist/bassist Erica Stoltz explains, "’Lost at Sea’ is about how we are drowning in excess here in the developed world. We are moving ever further away from a seven-generations perspective of our own existence, the effect it has on the future and how it is tied to the past."

The video was shot at the historic King's Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. Built in the 1920's, it is a visually stunning facility with ornate features that lend itself to the lyrical theme of opulence. The vast ceilings, bold carvings and beautiful stage and seats provide an epic atmosphere for the band's performance. Also starring in the video is fellow Brooklyn metaller, Tanya Finder of the band Shadowland, as the death-dealing fortune teller.

Rounded out by drummer Nathan Honor and guitarist Jeremy Sosville the band state, “In a time where the world around you feels like it’s aflame, when our heavy metal heroes are beginning to disappear to failing health or changing social norms, we, Sanhedrin, stand here as a shining light through the dark. We are prepared to fly the flag of heavy metal in these trying and uncertain times and have only begun to show the world what we are capable of.”