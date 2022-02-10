Pike Vs The Automation (Matt Pike) Posts New Music Video Online

From rewriting the hard rock rulebook with his Grammy award-winning trio High on Fire, to reverse engineering doom metal with his genre-defining trio Sleep, Matt Pike has channelled his natural talents and chiselled a steely path straight to the heart of modern-day metal’s molten core.

On 18th February, Pike will release his debut solo LP, "Pike vs The Automaton," via MNRK Heavy.

Today, 10th February, Pike releases a video for the new song 'Land' which he describes as, "totally different, like an old blues song". The track and clip each feature Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds. You can check it out below.

Of the single, Pike comments: "'Land' was written after I had just come home from a tour. It's like an old blues song. I was thinking of it as like a bunch of old dudes in a subway doing a doo-wop thing. It has the feel of a two-step like my Mom used to dance to, like Country Western. It’s totally about depression and leading a hard life. Later, I was playing the song for Brent Hinds from Mastodon who had come out to Portland to jam with me and he laid down this smokin’-ass Billy Gibbons kind of solo! I did one solo and then he did his solo and I’m like, “You’re a dick,” (laughs). The bass player from Brent’s other band West End Motel, Steve McPeeks, played some stand-up bass – both plucking and with a bow – and it really brought out this depth to the song. I’ve never written a song like that and recorded it and made it as cool as it is. It’s totally different."