Folk Metal Legends Cruachan Reveals New Album Title
Irish folk metal pioneers Cruachan has announced that the name of their upcoming ninth studio album will be "Forest Songs." The band has also confirmed that the record will contain the previously released single, "The Hawthorn." This will be Cruachan's first album since 2018's, "Nine Years Of Blood" and will be their first to be released through Despotz Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Atrocity Premiere Abominable Putridity Cover
- Next Article:
Matt Pike Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Cruachan Reveals New Album Title"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.