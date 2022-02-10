Reaping Asmodeia Premiere New Music Video For "The Forge Of Moira"

Reaping Asmodeia premiere their new music video for "The Forge Of Moira" streaming for you below. The clip was captured at the band's record release show for their latest outing "Darkened Infinity".

Comments drummer Daniel Koppy:

"Like many bands, we're still doing our best to navigate through the trials of the pandemic's uncertainties. We have been fortunate enough to have played many amazing shows across the Midwest region these past few months, though. The response to our new album Darkened Infinity has been amazing.

The three of us know that the best place for our fans to experience what we do is in our live setting. While we focus on Spring/summer tour plans, we felt that now is the perfect time to compile footage from our hometown album release show a few months prior. Our close friend Adam Standon at Aesthetik Visual handled the editing process on this one again. We hope you enjoy this visual/audio assault for our track 'The Forge of Moira', and we will see you all at a show very soon!"