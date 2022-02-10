Corrupter Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Full-Length "Descent Into Madness"

French death metal band Corrupter premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming full-length debut "Descent Into Madness". The record will be released by Godz Ov War Productions on February 11th in CD and digital editions. The cover artwork was created by Juanjo Castellano Rosado.

Check out now "Descent Into Madness" in its entirety below.