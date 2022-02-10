Cancer Bats Premiere New Single & Music Video “Psychic Jailbreak”

April 15th has been scheduled as the release date for the seventh studio full-length from Canadian hardcore band Cancer Bats. That album has been dubbed “Psychic Jailbreak” and it will be released via the group’s own Bat Skull Records and New Damage Records.

A music video for the album’s title track has premiered online and can be streamed below.

Tells frontman Liam Cormier:

“We needed to kick things off with a total banger of a track that makes you want to pump your fist in the air, smash your head to the beat, all while screaming the call to action REJECT THE FALLACY OF TIME! The concept of a Psychic Jailbreak is to completely change one’s perspective on something, in this case it’s our ideas of fixed linear time.

We knew this album had to be special. Our band has never been one sole member tasked with all the writing. Over the last 15 years of releasing albums, it’s been a collaboration of the 4 of us forming all musical ideas. That being said, we knew that the 3 remaining Bats would have to prove our worth with this next album. We wanted to show Cancer Bats fans that an exciting new future was in store for us. To say the stakes were high on this album, would be an understatement. We were all feeling a mix of excitement and nerves as we began tracking the 11 songs that would form this record.”

“Psychic Jailbreak” track-list:

01 – “Radiate”

02 – “The Hoof”

03 – “Lonely Bong”

04 – “Friday Night”

05 – “Hammering On”

06 – “Crocodiles”

07 – “Shadow Of Mercury”

08 – “Keep On Breathin”

09 – “Pressure Mind”

10 – “Rollin Threes”

11 – “Psychic Jailbreak”

Cancer Bats’s 2022 touring plans include:

w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:

03/17 London, ON – Rum Runners

03/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/19 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

03/20 Kingston, ON – Mansion

04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange

04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos

04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds

w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:

04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s

04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal

04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage

04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar

04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens

05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens