Cancer Bats Premiere New Single & Music Video “Psychic Jailbreak”
April 15th has been scheduled as the release date for the seventh studio full-length from Canadian hardcore band Cancer Bats. That album has been dubbed “Psychic Jailbreak” and it will be released via the group’s own Bat Skull Records and New Damage Records.
A music video for the album’s title track has premiered online and can be streamed below.
Tells frontman Liam Cormier:
“We needed to kick things off with a total banger of a track that makes you want to pump your fist in the air, smash your head to the beat, all while screaming the call to action REJECT THE FALLACY OF TIME! The concept of a Psychic Jailbreak is to completely change one’s perspective on something, in this case it’s our ideas of fixed linear time.
We knew this album had to be special. Our band has never been one sole member tasked with all the writing. Over the last 15 years of releasing albums, it’s been a collaboration of the 4 of us forming all musical ideas. That being said, we knew that the 3 remaining Bats would have to prove our worth with this next album. We wanted to show Cancer Bats fans that an exciting new future was in store for us. To say the stakes were high on this album, would be an understatement. We were all feeling a mix of excitement and nerves as we began tracking the 11 songs that would form this record.”
“Psychic Jailbreak” track-list:
01 – “Radiate”
02 – “The Hoof”
03 – “Lonely Bong”
04 – “Friday Night”
05 – “Hammering On”
06 – “Crocodiles”
07 – “Shadow Of Mercury”
08 – “Keep On Breathin”
09 – “Pressure Mind”
10 – “Rollin Threes”
11 – “Psychic Jailbreak”
Cancer Bats’s 2022 touring plans include:
w/ Comeback Kid & A Wilhelm Scream:
03/17 London, ON – Rum Runners
03/18 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/19 Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey
03/20 Kingston, ON – Mansion
04/15 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
04/16 Regina, SK – The Exchange
04/17 Saskatoon, SK – Amigos
04/18 Grande Prairie, AB – Better Than Freds
w/ Comeback Kid & Misery Signals:
04/21 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
04/23 Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom
04/25 Whistler, BC – Garfinkel’s
04/26 Nelson, BC – The Royal
04/27 Fernie, BC – Northern Bar & Stage
04/28 Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar
04/29 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
04/30 Calgary, AB – Dickens
05/01 Calgary, AB – Dickens
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Flaw Premiere Cover Of lovelytheband’s “Broken”
- Next Article:
Corrupter Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Cancer Bats Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.