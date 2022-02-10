Flaw Premiere Cover Of lovelytheband’s “Broken” - Announce New Covers Album “Revival”

Nü metal band Flaw announce their new album “Revival”. The covers effort is scheduled for a March 04th release by Cleopatra Records. The opening cover track of lovelyltheband‘s “Broken” is the first advance track to be premiered and an accompanying music video for it is streaming via YouTube below.

Comments the group’s frontman Christopher Volz:

“I am so excited to have the privilege of rewriting and covering this track. The lyrics and rhythm flow of the original song grabbed me right away. This was so much fun to record in the studio and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

The below track list for Revival” reads as follows:

01 – “Broken” (lovelytheband cover)

02 – “Alive And Kicking”

03 – “In Your Eyes” (Peter Gabriel cover)

04 – “7 Years”

05 – “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol cover)

06 – “Every Breath You Take” (The Police cover)

07 – “I Don’t Care Anymore”

08 – “Broken Wings”

09 – “Hold On Loosely” (38 Special cover)

10 – “Only The Strong”

11 – “Get Up Again”

12 – “Still Of The Night” (Whitesnake cover)