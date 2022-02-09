Eight Bells Uploads "The Well" Music Video
Eight Bells are now revealing the dark melancholic video single "The Well" taken from their forthcoming new album "Legacy of Ruin," which is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. You can check out the video below.
"This song's story is particularly personal for me," explains singer and guitarist Melynda Jackson. "It explores the emotions and fears of pastoral 'salt of the earth types' looking over the land that no longer yields a good harvest as a metaphor describing their lives. Mourning the bountiful past and coming to realize that they themselves are responsible for a bleak future. Melynda Amann, who was a member during the writing of this track, is also singing with us, while Andrea Morgan adds haunting ambience with his violin."
