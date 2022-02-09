Polaris Announces European Tour Dates; Alpha Wolf, Gravemind And Stepson To Support
After two years of uncertainty and changing plans, ascending Sydney metalcore outfit Polaris are stoked to reveal that they'll be returning to our shores this September and October, for an extensive headline tour. This 21-show run will take the five-piece through nine different countries, across mainland Europe and the UK. They'll be accompanied on the road by Alpha Wolf and Gravemind from Melbourne, and Brisbane's Stepson.
Tickets will go on-sale this Friday February 11th @ 11am CET/10am GMT.
The tour dates are as follows:
16.09.22 - Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
17.09.22 - Belgium Antwerp @ Zappa
18.09.22 - UK Manchester @ Academy 2
19.09.22 - UK Glasgow @ Garage
20.09.22 - UK Bristol @ SWX
21.09.22 - UK Leeds @ Stylus
22.09.22 - UK Birmingham @ O2 Academy2
23.09.22 - UK Southampton @ Engine Rooms
24.09.22 - UK London @ Electric Brixton
26.09.22 - Germany Köln @ Essigfabrik
27.09.22 - Netherlands Tilburg @ 013
28.09.22 - Germany Hamburg @ Gruenspan
29.09.22 - Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller
30.09.22 - Germany Berlin @ SO36
01.10.22 - Poland Poznan @ U Bazyla
02.10.22 - Germany Nürnberg @ Hirsch
04.10.22 - Czech Rep Prague @ Meet Factory
05.10.22 - Austria Wien @ Flex Halle
06.10.22 - Germany München @ Backstage
07.10.22 - Switzerland Lyss @ Kulturfabrik
08.10.22 - France Paris @ La Maroquinerie
Dates are subject to the global pandemic situation.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Voices Of Ruin Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Sum Of R Unveils New Single "Crown Of Diseased"
0 Comments on "Polaris Announces European Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.