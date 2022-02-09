Polaris Announces European Tour Dates; Alpha Wolf, Gravemind And Stepson To Support

After two years of uncertainty and changing plans, ascending Sydney metalcore outfit Polaris are stoked to reveal that they'll be returning to our shores this September and October, for an extensive headline tour. This 21-show run will take the five-piece through nine different countries, across mainland Europe and the UK. They'll be accompanied on the road by Alpha Wolf and Gravemind from Melbourne, and Brisbane's Stepson.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday February 11th @ 11am CET/10am GMT.

The tour dates are as follows:

16.09.22 - Germany Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

17.09.22 - Belgium Antwerp @ Zappa

18.09.22 - UK Manchester @ Academy 2

19.09.22 - UK Glasgow @ Garage

20.09.22 - UK Bristol @ SWX

21.09.22 - UK Leeds @ Stylus

22.09.22 - UK Birmingham @ O2 Academy2

23.09.22 - UK Southampton @ Engine Rooms

24.09.22 - UK London @ Electric Brixton

26.09.22 - Germany Köln @ Essigfabrik

27.09.22 - Netherlands Tilburg @ 013

28.09.22 - Germany Hamburg @ Gruenspan

29.09.22 - Germany Leipzig @ Felsenkeller

30.09.22 - Germany Berlin @ SO36

01.10.22 - Poland Poznan @ U Bazyla

02.10.22 - Germany Nürnberg @ Hirsch

04.10.22 - Czech Rep Prague @ Meet Factory

05.10.22 - Austria Wien @ Flex Halle

06.10.22 - Germany München @ Backstage

07.10.22 - Switzerland Lyss @ Kulturfabrik

08.10.22 - France Paris @ La Maroquinerie

Dates are subject to the global pandemic situation.