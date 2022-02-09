Voices Of Ruin Releases New Music Video "Reach Towards The Sky"

The Orange County, California-based melodic death metal quintet Voices Of Ruin have unveiled the music video for "Reach Toward The Sky," the latest single from their 2020 full-length and M-Theory Audio debut, "Path To Immortality." The video clip - shot and edited by Vintersea bassist Karl Whinnery while both bands were on tour together during the Fall of 2021 – can be viewed below.

"We're very excited to release our new music video featuring live footage from the latest Darker Western Skies tour with Vintersea and Dawn of Ouroboros! It was pretty special to get back on the road and perform nightly after close to two years of not playing shows,” states singer Dave Barrett. “Being together with the boys and raging the stage was magical! 'Reach Toward The Sky' is one of the more dynamic songs we've ever released and this tour was our first time playing it live. Karl from Vintersea is a magician behind the camera and he did an excellent job capturing the debauchery and wild times out there on the road! From slamming beers and taking shots to shredding alongside Vintersea and Dawn of Ouroboros, the Darker Western Skies tour was a blast!"