Iris Noir Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Dirge"

Tucson, Arizona-based heavy hardcore/death metal outfit Iris Noir premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Dirge", which was released February 8, 2022.

Check out now "Dirge" in its entirety below.

Credits:

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Ty Engle at Engle Studios

Video by Hans Christian Terslin