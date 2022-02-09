Ritual Earth Premiere New Music Video For "Free From My Vessel" From Upcoming New Album "MMXX"
Philly sludge quartet Ritual Earth premiere a new music video for the track “Free From My Vessel”, taken from their upcoming new album "MMXX", which will be out in stores March 18th, via Iodine Recordings.
Check out now "Free From My Vessel" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comment the band:
“‘Free From My Vessel’ is a song we are extremely proud of. It has all of the elements that we enjoy most out of playing music together, from a slow, mantra-like groove, to thunderous bass, pounding guitars and a vocal hook that you wouldn’t mind singing along to. Musically it’s just us in our rawest form, doing what we do best and not holding back. We decided to keep the video simple, us playing live, as a way to introduce viewers to the band.”
