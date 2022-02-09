Puppy Premiere New Music Video “…And Watched It Glow”

A new music video for Puppy‘s latest track “…And Watched It Glow” premiered online this week. The single iis taken from the London trio’s upcoming new record “Pure Evil“, due out on May 06th via Rude Records.

Tell the band:

“This was a really fun track to write. The germ of the idea came from tuning our guitars as low as we could get them and just playing this obnoxious drone at this head nodding slow tempo. That musical brashness fed into the lyrics as well, and the whole thing kind of became a bit of an anthem about doing things your own way and having fun with it. Even the album title ‘Pure Evil‘ is sort of a call-back to the parent bothering titles of Reagan-era Heavy Metal and how joyously churlish that attitude was. We wanted to approach the video for ‘…And Watched it Glow‘ in a similar manner, especially with it coinciding with our album announcement.”