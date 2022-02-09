Stöner (Ex-Kyuss/Queens Of The Stone Age) Premiere New Single “A Million Beers”
Stoner metal supergroup Stöner - featuring ex-Kyuss bandmates Brant Bjork (ex-Fu Manchu) and Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens Of The Stone Age) - premiere a new single titled “A Million Beers” streaming online via YouTube for you below. It serves as the first advance track from the group’s upcoming album “Totally…“, which Heavy Psych Sounds have scheduled for a May 06th release date.
“Totally…” track-list:
01 – “Party March”
02 – “A Million Beers”
03 – “Strawberry Creek (Dirty Feet)”
04 – “Spacedude & The Burn”
05 – “Stöner Theme”
06 – “Turn It Around Now”
07 – “Driving Miss Lazy”
08 – “Great American Sage”
