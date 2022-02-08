Obituary Announces "Redneck Run III" Tour Dates

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

Florida death metal legends Obituary has announced a headlining tour in the United States dubbed the "Redneck Run III" tour, which will kick off in March. Support on the trek will come from Gruesome and 200 Stab Wounds.

The band states: "It’s time to put away the leather jackets and boots, bust out the FlipFlops & TankTops and prepare yourself for an outrageously, awkward yet undeniably amazing evening that could possibly turn into the best night of your life.

"The Florida Boys are at it again and are firing up the RV, checking the brake lines and high tailing it out of town and heading your way…so breaking out the SunBlock and prepare to Rock!

"The EastCoast RedNeckRun III is about to go down and we need to know two things…who’s joining us and is the Beer Cold? Contrary to the Apollo-13-Mission, failure is an option and so are Shoes…but having a GodDamn GoodTime is a none of your money back guarantee!

"This isn’t Rocket Science nor have we ever claimed to be scientists or the smartest band in the world..we’re just thirsty, ready to jam and hope you are too. Where will WE see YOU?

"We’re just happier than a puppy with two peters to be headed back out on the road."

The tour dates are as follows:

March 18 - Jacksonville, FL, - 1904

March 19 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

March 20 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

March 22 - Norfolk, VA - Elevation 27

March 23 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

March 25 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

March 26 - Burlington, VT - Nectar’s

March 27 - Albany, NY - Underground Live

March 29 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

March 30 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

March 31 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co

April 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

April 2 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

April 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-fi

April 5 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

April 6 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony

April 8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

April 9 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

April 10 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco