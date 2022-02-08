Warpath Releases New Visualizer Video "Scars"
German thrash metal veterans Warpath has posted a new visualizer video online for the song, "Scars." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new album, "Disharmonic Revelations," which is set to be released on March 4th through Massacre Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Once Human Posts Teaser For New Album Online
- Next Article:
Obituary Announces "Redneck Run III" Tour
0 Comments on "Warpath Releases New Single 'Scars'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.