Once Human Posts Teaser Trailer For New Album "Scar Weaver" Online

Once Human, the band featuring former Machine Head/Soulfly guitarist Logan Mader, has released a new teaser trailer online for their upcoming new album, "Scar Weaver." You can check it out below.

Pieced together over the last two years, Scar Weaver represents a massive step forward for the band. Blessed (or perhaps cursed) with plenty of additional time during last year’s lockdown situation, the band have been able to refine and redefine their sound, inspired by a sudden creative surge from latest recruit Max Karon. The result is an gloriously idiosyncratic modern metal record, with Lauren Hart’s career-best vocal performance just one of its dazzling revelations. With Once Human’s most intense and explosive music to work with, the singer has pushed herself to new heights, showcasing a vastly expanded vocal range in the process.

As its title suggests, "Scar Weaver" is an album that brims and bulges with notions of pain, trauma and darkness. Lauren has once again penned a stunning collection of emotionally raw diatribes, but in contrast to Evolution’s overriding concept, the new record takes a more scattershot approach, reflecting the chaos of the modern world along the way. From visceral opener "Eidolon" to the corrosive claustrophobia of the closing "Only In Death", all human life is alive and screaming on Scar Weaver.