Seven Kingdoms Crowdfunding New Album; Shares Cover Of Joan Jett Classic "I Hate Myself For Loving You"

Band Photo: Seven Kingdoms (?)

After two crushing tours with Unleash The Archers in the US, Seven Kingdoms will launch the crowdfunding campaign for their upcoming studio album, "Zenith," set to open on February 15 on Kickstarter and end on March 22 at midnight.

"Zenith" is the fifth studio album from Seven Kingdoms, and is scheduled to be released worldwide in June after the crowdfunding has completed. The band will complete crowdfunding before their US tour with Beast In Black and spend the months of April and May promoting the release for June.

Today, Seven Kingdoms also releases the video for "I Hate Myself For Loving You," a cover of the Joan Jett & The Blackhearts song that can be found on the upcoming release. Watch below. This cover song was funded on the last Kickstarter Campaign and is now fulfilled. The cover art and tracklisting will be revealed on February 10.

Commented Guitarist Camden Cruz, "We are stoked to drop this first video! It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to release a full length album and we’re finally here! We put a lot of time into this release and are currently putting the team in place that will help us bring this material worldwide over the upcoming years! We are thankful for the opportunities we have been able to have, and for our wonderful fans that have given us 4 previous successful crowdfunding campaigns - this will be our 5th! We can’t wait to start the release process!"