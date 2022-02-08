Destruction Announces North American Tour Dates With Nervosa

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

German thrash metal veterans, Destruction, have announced that not only will they celebrate their 40th anniversary by dropping their mind-blowing grenade of a new album, Diabolical (out April 8 via Napalm Records), they will also hit the road in North America on a 26-date headline tour this spring.

Featuring direct support from prime thrash metal force and label-mates Nervosa, the tour will also feature special guests Sunlord and VX36. The run will kick off on April 28 in Brooklyn, NY and hit a slew of cities before coming to a close with a Destruction-only performance at Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, MD on May 29. Tickets are on sale now via individual venues.

Destruction mastermind Schmier says: "Yes - we are super thrilled: the first tour of the new record, Diabolical, will kick off in North America! We could not tour there on the last album because of the pandemic, so we made it a top priority to return as soon as the circumstances would allow us, to play for our American fans again! We are bringing our friends Nervosa along - they are a perfect match! We toured together before and the pits were smoking! They also haven't toured in the USA or Canada in a long while. This is a killer package and we are super excited! See you all for a serious beating!!!"

Nervosa guitarist Prika Amaral adds: "This will be a super fun tour with legends and friends - Nervosa with Destruction touring for the third time together, but this time in North America, and Nervosa with the new lineup. Be prepared for a thrash massacre! We can't wait!"

The tour dates are as follows:

April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

April 29 - Boston, MA - Middle East / Downstairs

April 30 - Montréal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

May 1 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

May 3 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

May 4 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

May 5 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

May 7 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

May 8 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

May 9 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

May 10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

May 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

May 15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

May 17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

May 18 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

May 19 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

May 20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

May 23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

May 24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

May 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak

May 27 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Vinyl)

May 28 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

May 29 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Destruction only)