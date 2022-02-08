Destruction Announces North American Tour Dates With Nervosa
Band Photo: Destruction (?)
German thrash metal veterans, Destruction, have announced that not only will they celebrate their 40th anniversary by dropping their mind-blowing grenade of a new album, Diabolical (out April 8 via Napalm Records), they will also hit the road in North America on a 26-date headline tour this spring.
Featuring direct support from prime thrash metal force and label-mates Nervosa, the tour will also feature special guests Sunlord and VX36. The run will kick off on April 28 in Brooklyn, NY and hit a slew of cities before coming to a close with a Destruction-only performance at Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, MD on May 29. Tickets are on sale now via individual venues.
Destruction mastermind Schmier says: "Yes - we are super thrilled: the first tour of the new record, Diabolical, will kick off in North America! We could not tour there on the last album because of the pandemic, so we made it a top priority to return as soon as the circumstances would allow us, to play for our American fans again! We are bringing our friends Nervosa along - they are a perfect match! We toured together before and the pits were smoking! They also haven't toured in the USA or Canada in a long while. This is a killer package and we are super excited! See you all for a serious beating!!!"
Nervosa guitarist Prika Amaral adds: "This will be a super fun tour with legends and friends - Nervosa with Destruction touring for the third time together, but this time in North America, and Nervosa with the new lineup. Be prepared for a thrash massacre! We can't wait!"
The tour dates are as follows:
April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
April 29 - Boston, MA - Middle East / Downstairs
April 30 - Montréal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
May 1 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
May 3 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
May 4 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
May 5 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
May 6 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
May 7 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club
May 8 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
May 9 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
May 10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
May 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
May 15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
May 17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
May 18 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
May 19 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
May 20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
May 23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
May 24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
May 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak
May 27 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Vinyl)
May 28 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
May 29 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Destruction only)
