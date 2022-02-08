Ingested Cancels European Tour Dates; UK Shows Still Going Ahead

British death metal stalwarts Ingested has announced that their scheduled headlining tour of Europe has been cancelled. The good news is that their shows in the United Kingdom will still be going ahead. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Due to all the current uncertainty and confusion in Europe we have been forced to cancel our European Headline tour this March. This is the last thing we wanted to do and we have fought tooth and nail to keep these dates but sadly the situation has been taken out of our hands and we must now cancel. Please obtain refunds from point of purchase, we promise we will return as soon as we are able!

"As for the UK leg of the tour, this will be going ahead as planned, but with an updated lineup! We would like to welcome our friends Bodysnatcher and Acranius who have joined us and Bound In Fear to level Britain this March! All UK tickets remain valid, we are looking forward to seeing new and familiar faces all across the United Kingdom soon!"

The UK tour dates are as follows:

18.03.22 UK Birmingham @ Asylum 2

19.03.22 UK Manchester @ Rebellion

20.03.22 UK Glasgow @ Audio

21.03.22 UK Newcastle @ Think Tank

22.03.22 UK Leeds @ The Key Club

23.03.22 UK Bristol @ The Exchange

24.03.22 UK Southampton @ The Joiners

25.03.22 UK London @ The Underworld