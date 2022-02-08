Headline News

Former Misery Index And Dying Fetus Guitarist Bruce Greig Passes Away

Band Photo: Misery Index (?)

Bruce Greig, the former guitarist of Misery Index, Dying Fetus, Next Step Up and Covenance, has died. His former bandmates in Misery Index has announced a memorial gathering to take place on February 11th. Their message reads as follows:

"This is really hard to write. We are absolutely gutted to learn about the passing of Bruce Greig. As a member of the M.I. Family, He was a one of a kind riff master, and an overall infectiously positive dude…and we will miss him deeply. Bruce was the driving force behind the ever-influential Next Step Up, Together We Fall and Covenance, as well as District Heights Records (Stout, Sean Wells) and the defunct Bethany Recordings. In addition, Bruce’s past band resume includes Misery Index, Dying Fetus, Fear of God, Voxhumana, Spine, and Desecration.

"A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, February 22 from 10-11 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice."

Next Step Up added: "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we inform everyone of the passing of long time member of the Next Step Up Family, guitarist Bruce Greig. Bruce devoted 20+ years to NSU, contributing to countless US dates, several European and Japanese tours, and various releases, before stepping away from playing music in September of 2021. Bruce was one of a kind, with his unique/infectious laugh and upbeat attitude. In addition, his dedication, loyalty, musicianship, and professionalism was unrivaled. He was 100% devoted to being a part of the music industry, whether playing/singing, releasing music on his label, or booking tours. Outside of Next Step Up, Bruce was the driving force behind Together We Fall and Covenance, as well as District Heights Records (Stout, Sean Wells) and the defunct Bethany Recordings. In addition, Bruce’s past band resume includes Misery Index, Dying Fetus, Fear of God, Voxhumana, Spine, and Desecration.

"Rest In Power, Brucey Bruce… you are greatly missed, Brother."