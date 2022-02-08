Orphaned Land Postpones European Tour Dates
Israeli folk/progressive metal band Orphaned Land has announced that their tour of Europe, which was scheduled to take place this March, has now been postponed. A statement from the group reads as follows:
"Sad news, ladies & gents!
"Our upcoming European tour is sadly postponed once again.
Please stay tuned for the rescheduled dates and until then - note that your purchased tickets are still valid for the next scheduled dates."
