Orphaned Land Postpones European Tour Dates

Israeli folk/progressive metal band Orphaned Land has announced that their tour of Europe, which was scheduled to take place this March, has now been postponed. A statement from the group reads as follows:

"Sad news, ladies & gents!

"Our upcoming European tour is sadly postponed once again.

Please stay tuned for the rescheduled dates and until then - note that your purchased tickets are still valid for the next scheduled dates."